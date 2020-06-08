Volcano Orange iQoo 3 to be available from June 11

Almost three months after the initial launch, the special edition “Volcano Orange” iQoo 3 will be available in India starting June 11.

The iQoo 3 Volcano Orange will be a limited edition device and will be available on Flipkart and iQoo’sofficial website for a price of Rs 37,990. Previously, the iQoo 3 was available in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants.

The iQoo 3 is the cheapest smartphone in India powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device comes in three variants and only the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage supports 5G, while the other two variants are 4G devices. This is one of the reasons why the smartphone is cheaper compared to the competition.

(Image credit: iQoo)

iQoo 3 specifications

iQoo 3 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. It houses a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is also certified for HDR10+ playback. It features a metal-glass sandwich design, measuring 9.2mm at its thickest point and weighs around 214 grams.

The iQoo 3 is paired up with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. However, the Volcano Orange is available in 8+128GB configuration only. The device runs on IQOO UI, which is based on Android 10. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU. To power all the internals, the iQoo 3 is backed by a 4400mAh with 55W Super Flash Charge support. The phone can go from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes.

On to the optics, the iQoo 3 comes with a quad-camera set-up at the rear. A 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20X digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQoo 3 can be purchased via Flipkart. A new offer takes its price down to Rs 31,900, when purchased with ICICI bank credit card, credit/debit card EMI transactions.