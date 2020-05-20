iQoo announces a Transformers Edition iQoo 3 5G

iQoo has announced that a custom-designed Transformer Edition of iQoo 3 5G will go for sale on June 1 in China.

The official poster by iQoo on Weibo shows the design of the phone similar to the original iQoo 3 5G that launched a few months back. However, the new edition has a Transformers logo etched on to the back with the iQoo Logo and a caption ‘Monster Inside’ written vertically.

The finish of the phone is unique here with a polished carbon-fibre coating on the back, which seems coated by Corning’s Gorilla Glass found on the original iQoo 3. It has a coloured power button and volume button to the left, USB-C charging port and speaker grill at the bottom.

On the front, nothing has changed and the display is a 6.44-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED display screen with a single punch-hole and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is HDR10+ certified. Apart from this it will have Monster touch buttons on the right, that can be used for gaming functions like shoot, aim etc.

Under the hood, it is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. It will include the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Optics include a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120° field of view, a 13MP telephoto lens capable of zooming up to 20X digitally and a 2MP Portrait sensor. On the front side, the device features a 16MP selfie snapper.

Since the phone is gaming-focused, it has a Multi-Turbo boost mode for enhanced gaming with features like 180Hz touch sampling rate, 4D vibrations, and a dedicated gaming mode. It also has a carbon fibre VC cooling technology inside to effectively reduce surface temperature by 3.5° C and CPU temperature by 12° C.

Auxiliary features include enhanced audio assisted by an AK4377A Hi-Fi audio chipset and Hi-Res audio support. The phone has a fingerprint sensor built inside the display. It comes with a 4,400mAh battery and supports 55W FlashCharge technology. The phone will also come in Android 10 and run on iQoo UI 1.0.

It might just get a single storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM considering this is a limited edition. With the sale date announced, we won't have to wait longer for the price of the phone.