Vi introduces new plans with SonyLIV monthly access for postpaid and prepaid

The war between telcos to offer OTT subscriptions coupled with prepaid and postpaid plans is intensifying these days. Vodafone has just raised the temperature by dropping a plan that offers a Sony LIV Premium subscription. A major highlight regarding the plan is that it is an affordable one.

The recharge is available for a price of Rs 100, which offers 30-day access to the premium content available on SonyLIV. Furthermore, the plan also offers 10GB of free data alongside the plan.

The plan can be availed by customers having the postpaid connection of the telco. Not only this, but the company has also introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 82 that offers a mobile-only subscription of SonyLIV Premium with 28 days of access along with 4GB benefit and 14 days validity.

According to the official statement, they said that the postpaid users can now stream popular movies, exclusive content, live sports, and shows on TV or mobile.

Vi signed a content deal with Sony Pictures Networks India's video streaming last month to increase its content offering portfolio. Some of the best content that you can get on the platform include WWE, UFC, SCam 1992, Rocket Boys, Magpie Murders, and a lot more.

Other Vi plans you can have a look on

If you are not that much into the content offered on SonyLIVE, then you can also check out the other plans that offer subscriptions for Disney Plus Hotstar and other OTT services.

For example, the Rs 499 prepaid plan by Vi offers a yearly subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar, and the Rs 399 plan offers a three months subscription. Other plans that provide the yearly VIP subscription of the Disney Plus Hotstar, popularly known as the cricket plans, are Rs 601, Rs 901, Rs 1066, and the Rs 3,099 plan.

