Xiaomi's Valentine’s day deals bring discounts on multiple products

Valentine’s day is just a couple of days away. If you still haven’t decided what gift to present to your loved ones, Xiaomi India has come up with a host of offers on its products.

Xiaomi India is offering discounts on its wearables like smartwatch and smart band. In the audio segment, you can avail offers on the true wireless earbuds as well as wired earbuds. As for Televisions and entertainment, Xiaomi has discounted Mi TV 4A and 4X series in India and also reduced the price of Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K. Apart from that, you can also avail offers on power bank, air purifier, water purifier, and trimmer. Here is everything that is available right at a discounted price.

TV and Entertainment

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch and two Mi TV 4X - 43-inch and 50-inch have received a flat price cut of Rs 1,000. The Mi TV Horizon edition 32-inch is now available for Rs 15,499, a Rs 500 rebate. For those who are looking for a smart device to convert your existing TV to a smart TV, the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is now available for Rs 3,299 which is Rs 200 off and the for those who want something cheaper with Full HD streaming, the Mi TV Stick is available for Rs 2,299, a Rs 500 drop in the price.

Audio

In the audio products, Xiaomi’s two true wireless earbuds have received a price cut. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with 14.2mm drivers and 14 hours of battery life is available for Rs 2,999. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with 20 hours is available for Rs 2,199. For wired connection, the Mi dual driver in-ear earphones is on sale for Rs 699.

Wearable

Xiaomi’s first smartwatch is now available for Rs 4,000 less at Rs 7,999. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, over 110 watch faces, and Firstbeat motion algorithm. For those who want something affordable, the Redmi Band is available for Rs 1,299.

Others