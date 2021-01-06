Xiaomi hikes the prices of seven Mi TVs in India

Xiaomi has hiked the price of multiple Mi smart TVs in India. The Mi TV 4A series, 4X series, and the new Horizon Edition smart TVs have received a price hike of up to Rs 3,000. The price is now bring reflected on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com and also on the offline Mi stores.

Back in December 2020, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4A Pro, and MI TV Horizon Edition had also received price by Rs 1,000. A total of seven Mi TVs have received a price hike this time. Here is the list of Mi TVs that have received a price hike in India.

Mi TV new pricing in India

Product Old price New price Mi TV 4A Pro 32" Rs 13,999 Rs 14,999 Mi TV 4A Pro 43" Rs 22,499 Rs 24,999 Mi TV 32" HE Rs 13,499 Rs 15,999 Mi TV 43" HE Rs 23,499 Rs 25,999 Mi TV 4X 43" Rs 25,999 Rs 28,999 Mi TV 4X 50" Rs 31,999 Rs 34,999 Mi TV 4X 55" Rs 36,999 Rs 39,999

Mi TV 4A Pro

Two Mi TVs under the 4A Pro series have received price hike - the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro now costs Rs 14,999 which is a Rs 1,000 hike and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A Pro has received Rs 2,500 hike which takes the price to Rs 24,999.

Mi TV Horizon Edition

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The most recent launch in the budget segment, the Mi TV series, the Horizon Edition now costs Rs 15,999 and Rs 25,999 for the 32-inch and 43-inch variant respectively. They sport extremely slim bezels on all sides, which is rare for TVs in this segment. Both smart TVs use Xiaomi’s vivid picture engine image processing technology that delivers true to life colours.

Powering the smart TVs is a 64-bit chipset which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Just like other Mi smart TVs, the Horizon Edition also comes with Patch Wall UI which is based on Android 9 TV OS. With this, you also get Google Play Services and Google Play Store access with over 5,000 apps and games. You also get a quick wake feature that can wake up the TV in just 5 seconds.

Mi TV 4X

Lastly, the Mi TV 4X which consists of three variants of 4K smart TVs - 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. They are now priced at Rs 28,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively which is Rs 3,00 hike on each model. These TVs come with UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 Pixels resolutions, 20W sound output and support for Google Assistant and Google Play Services with over 5,000 apps and games.

Via: 91mobiles