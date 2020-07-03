Top-end 65-inch 4K OLED Mi TV goes official

Xiaomi has finally ventured into the OLED segment of TVs in China. The company launched its 65-inch Master OLED TV running on MIUI with a starting price of CNY 12,999 (~$1,840).

Xiaomi through a blog post on Weibo , highlighted the specifics of its first-ever OLED TV. It says the new panel is very thin at 4.6mm bezels around with a 98.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Refreshing at 120Hz, the 10-bit 65-inch 4K OLED screen is HDR10 and Dolby Vision certified. It clocks a peak brightness of 1000 nits and covers 98.5% DCI-P3 colour gamut, according to the company.

It says the display has close to 1.07 billion colours that are beyond the recognizable spectrum to the human eye and has control over the true LED display with individually lighting pixels. Xiaomi adds that the refresh rate of the display can be varied and has features like DC dimming and Always-on.

Xiaomi’s new OLED TV is powered by Mediatek’s MTK9650 SoC and Mali’s G52-MC1 GPU to handle graphic tasks. Xiaomi says the display when coupled with this GPU and MEMC, will offer the best viewing experience and a faster response time of 1ms while gaming.

Other features include 3xHDMI 2.1, 2x USB, 1xS/PDIF and ethernet ports for connectivity. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and supports Dual-band 802.11ac WiFi for wireless routing. Xiaomi says the display will be supported by a glass stand and come with a metal Remote controller.

On the audio side of things, the 65-inch TV has a whopping 65W in-built speakers which are composed of a 2x15W channel at extreme left and right, 2x10W surround channels and a 20W subwoofer.

Xiaomi says the TV has support for DTS, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos 2.1.2. There is an array of four microphones for better audio capture and interaction with the Xiao-AI assistant.

Xiaomi spoke more about the AI saying that it will aid in dynamic picture quality, and when combined with an APU neural network, it can analyse, synchronize and optimize the pictures. Priced at CNY12,999 (~$1,840) the TV is on sale from today in China.