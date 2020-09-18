The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is down to Rs 62,999 this week

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has received a limited-time price cut in India. With the new price cut and additional offers, you get grab the flagship device for just Rs 62,999. For context, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was launched in India for Rs 77,999 back in August.

The offer comes as a part of “Samsung Days'' celebration. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get flat Rs 9,000 off on the launch price, which brings down the price to Rs 68,999. On top of this, for those who own a HDFC Bank card, can avail Rs 6,000 flat instant discount which further reduces the price to Rs 62,999. The offer is live now and will be valid until September 23.

On Amazon, just head to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 product page and click on the “Apply Rs 9,000 coupon” to get the discount. The offer is currently available only on Amazon and Flipkart is still selling it for Rs 77,999. The Galaxy Note 20 is available in Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

The vanilla Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with HDR10+ certified panel. Inside, it is powered by an in-house 7nm Exynos octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging capabilities as well as wireless charging support.

On to the optics, Note 20 brings 64MP telephoto lens with 30x Super-Resolution Zoom, optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS, and an ultra-wide lens. Over to the front, there is a 10MP selfie shooter. The device is running on Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI skin. Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, IP68 rating, and NFC.