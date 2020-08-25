Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series debuts in India today

The Galaxy Note 20 series recently launched globally but Samsung is now set to announce the flagship series in India as well. The company will be live streaming the launch on YouTube today (August 25), as per the announcement on its Twitter handle. The “GalaxyPowerfest” as it is called, will begin at 12 pm while the sale is set to begin on August 28 on Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India is set at Rs. 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 256GB storage model. Pre-bookings for the two handsets have been underway on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung.com.

Customers of the Galaxy Note 20 are eligible for a cashback up to Rs. 6,000, whereas the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available for pre-bookings with a cashback of up to Rs. 9,000. Existing Samsung Galaxy users will also be able to get an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 on exchange of their current phone.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Ultra model has a slightly bigger 120Hz curved AMOLED display. Also, the Indian variants will not feature the Snapdragon 865+, instead opting for the Exynos 990 as has been Samsung’s custom in the past years.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP primary image sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 64MP secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and a 12-megapixel and an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The Ultra model replaces the 64MP sensor with a 108MP module but retains two 12MP sensors albeit with different apertures. The Note 20 has a 4,300mAh battery while the Note 20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery.