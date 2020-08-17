Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Watch 3 price in India announced

At Samsung’s Unpacked event earlier this month, we also saw the unveiling of the new Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3 series, alongside the phone and tablet. While the Note 20 series came to India soon after, we now finally have the pricing and availability details of the other products.

Price in India

Product Price in India Galaxy Buds Live Rs 14,990 Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) Rs 29,990 Galaxy Watch 3 4G(41mm) Rs 34,490 Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) Rs 32,990 Galaxy Watch 3 4G(45mm) Rs 38,990

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours. It will go on sale starting August 25.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two sizes. The 41mm variant is priced at Rs 29,990 for the Bluetooth version and Rs 34,490 for the 4G one, and will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours. The 45mm variant is priced at Rs 32,990 for the Bluetooth model and Rs 38,990 for the 4G variant and will come in Mystic Black and Mystic Silver. They will be available starting August 27.

Consumers pre-booking the 4G variant of the Watch 3 will be eligible to buy the Galaxy Buds Live at just Rs 4,990 (a benefit of Rs 10,000). Similarly, pre-booking the Bluetooth-only model of the Watch 3 will come with an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 (41mm) or Rs 5,000 (45mm).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

(Image credit: Future)

The first TWS from Samsung with active noise cancellation was unveiled during the Note 20 launch recently. The buds actually come in the shape of beans. These buds come with IPX2 water resistant rating meaning they’re only good for slightly sweaty workouts or a light drizzle. It also comes with three microphones and 12mm drivers

For controls, the Galaxy Buds live have touch sensors that can register a single, double, or triple-tap which triggers actions for playing/pausing, as well as skipping tracks backwards/forwards. A tap and hold action is also available and is customizable for each bud separately. The earbuds are rated to last for eight hours on a single charge and with the included case, you get up to 23 hours of playback time. There is alsofast charging available for the buds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm with Bluetooth and 4G options. The Galaxy Watch 3 is thinner and lighter than the last generation. You get a 1.2-inch (41mm) or 1.3-inch (45mm) circular Super AMOLED panel, with a full-colour always-on display. There is also Samsung’s iconic rotating bezel that doubles as a way to navigate the on-screen menus.

It packs in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The Galaxy Watch 3 is running Samsung’s Tizen OS with support for both Android devices and iPhones. The Watch 3 auto-detect seven activities automatically including running, walking, swimming, and cycling. In total, there are 40 workouts that can be tracked and lastly, it can up to a day and a half on a single charge and supports wired as well as wireless charging. It packs in a 340mAh battery.