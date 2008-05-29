Sky to update EPG 'for HD era'

Sky is planning to overhaul its electronic programme guide (EPG) for HD subscribers.

The satellite broadcaster is still trying to ‘upsell’ HD to its existing customers and will be hoping that a revamped graphical user interface (GUI) can make the difference.

Boasting HD graphics, stacked series programmes and an intriguing ‘Mini TV’ feature, the new guide will debut in 2008.

Mini TV

According to the press release Mini TV allows users to ‘browse and watch TV at the same time, or use the mini TV to preview programmes while browsing.’

Many of the changes are cosmetic or tweaks – with series link simplified and an improved ‘now & next’ banner, but it should improve the service.

“The HD Sky Guide will make our best TV product even better,” said Sky’s Brian Sullivan.

“ Because we believe in giving customers as much choice, control and flexibility as possible, we want to provide an easy way for them to find, store and watch the programmes they love. This is truly an EPG for the HD era.”

So, not something you are likely to upgrade for, but both a well-timed reminder from Sky that its HD service is around and an improvement for existing customers.