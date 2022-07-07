Tecno Camon 19 series launching soon in India

Audio player loading…

Tecno will be launching its next addition to the Camon lineup of budget and mid-range smartphones in the Indian market soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring the Camon 19 series smartphones in the coming weeks. Amazon has created a dedicated product page (opens in new tab) for one of the models highlighting some of its features. The Camon 19 series smartphones have already launched internationally, so there is a lot we know about them.

The updated Camon series is expected to feature multiple models. While Amazon’s product page confirms the Camon 19 Neo, the company’s website shows the ‘Camon 19 series’ is coming soon. We might get to see the Camon 19, Camon 19 Pro and the Camon 19 Pro 5G.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo and Camon 19 in Dreamland Green and Sea Salt White colour respectively (Image credit: Tecno)

All four smartphones almost share the same design and come with the same 5,000 mAh battery pack. All the devices come with a large 6.8-inch FullHD+ display, however, only the Pro models come with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. Also, apart from the Camon 19 Neo, all the other smartphones have a thin bezel.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Camon 19 Pro 5G in Eco Black and Cedar Green colours respectively (Image credit: Tecno)

The Camon 19 Neo comes with a 48MP primary camera and a 32MP front-facing camera. It also shares the same chipset, the MediaTek Helio G85, which is the same as on the Camon 19. The company has not excluded any of the other features in the Neo model.

Aside from the Neo, all other models get a 64MP primary lens. But the company is again making minor changes in the Pro models too. The Camon 19 and 19 Pro 5G both get a 16MP front-facing camera. The latter also runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

The Camon 19 Pro gets some of the improved camera hardware. The 64MP primary camera is complimented with a 50MP Pro Portrait camera and runs on a Helios G96 chipset. You also get a 32MP selfie camera. All of the devices will run on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12.

Tecno is evolving

As a brand, Tecno is evolving its product line from a budget segment to a mid-range one. Its recently launched Phantom X is a departure from the rest of the devices that have been launched in India in the past.

With the new Camon 19 series, not only does the company refresh its lineup, but it has drastically changed what the Camon line of devices will be going ahead. Prices for the device are unconfirmed at this point but we expect the Camon 19 Neo to replace the Camon 18 which is priced at Rs 14,999.