Sony launches new 4K Bravia TVs in India

Sony has announced two brand new premium 4K TV series in India dubbed Bravia X8000H and X7500H. The company has announced more than half-a-dozen smart TVs under the two new series.

The company has announced a whopping nine new Bravia TVs which are Sony’s next-gen TVs with 4K Ultra HD LED panel. These TVs aim to deliver an immersive viewing experience, true to life colours and has been optimized to deliver the content the way creators intended in 4K resolution.

(Image credit: Sony )

Sony’s new Bravia X8000H TV series comes in six different screen sizes - 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 49-inch, and 43-inch. The Bravia X7500H series consists of three TVs with 55-inch, 49-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes. The X8000H series feature 4K resolution with HDR certified panels with X1 4K HDR picture processor, while the X7500H series comes with 4k resolution with X1 4K picture processor.

With the 4K X-Reality Pro technology, both the TV series are capable of upscaling images from 2K or even Full HD to 4K resolution. To reproduce true to life and accurate colours, they feature Triluminos display technology.

On to the audio, the 65-inch and 85-inch model of the Bravia X8000H series feature X-balanced speakers. The X7500H series feature bass reflex speaker. Furthermore, the Bravia X8000H lineup also comes with Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos support.

All the nine smart TVs run on Android 9 TV OS with Sony’s UI on top. The TVs support voice commands and the Google Play Store gives access to over plethora of apps, games, and streaming services. The X8000H series also is compatible with Apple Homekit and AirPlay. To control the TV, you get a smart remote with a microphone.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony Bravia X8000H 85-inch TV will cost you Rs 5,99,990, the 65-inch TV will cost you Rs 1,39,990. The H7500H series 55-inch TV is priced at 79,990. The Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H are available across all Sony Centers, and e-commerce platforms pan India. Sony is also offering 5% cashback on selected bank credit cards.