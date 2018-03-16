Sony A7 III mirrorless camera launched in India

Sony launched its latest full frame mirrorless camera, the A7 III in India after announcing it globally in February. The new Sony A7 III comes with a new full frame 24.2 megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor featuring Evolved Image Processing. Sony has priced the A7 III starting at Rs 1,64,990 and it will be available for purchase starting March 26.

Sony A7 III features

Aimed at making high-quality photography easy, the Sony A7 III comes with a newly developed 24.2MP Exmor R CMOS sensor that comes with increased sensitivity, autofocus coverage of 93 percent, fast shooting at 10fps and 4K HDR support, in addition to other features.

Sony’s new A7 III also comes with an upgraded BIONZ X processing system that boosts the new cameras processing speeds by 1.8 times when compared to the A7 II. The new A7 III also comes with a 693-point focal-plane Phase Detection Autofocus system, borrowed from the A9. Sony also claims that it has upgraded the Autofocus response and tracking, resulting in almost a 2x increase in the focusing speed in low-light and 2x increase in the tracking speeds compared to the A7 II.

Sony’s new A7 III also comes with an ISO range of 100-51200, which can be expanded up to 50-204800 for still images. The A7 III also packs the latest high-precision stabilization that uses stabilization unit, gyro sensors and algorithms to achieve a 5.0-step shutter speed advantage in a system that compensates five types of camera shake with a wide range of lenses.

Thanks to an upgraded image processing system, the Sony A7 III can shoot full resolution images at 10fps, with continuous AF/AE tracking up to 177 Standard JPEG images, 89 compressed RAW images or 40 uncompressed RAW images. Additionally, the A7 III can also shoot continuously at 8fps.

To make shooting easier in artificial lighting conditions, Sony has added a feature called Anti-flicker that allows the A7 III to detect frequency of the lighting and automatically time the shutter to help reduce anomalies caused due to the artificial light.

Sony also claims that the new A7 III delivers more than two times increase in the battery life when compared to the A7 II. According to the company, the A7 III comes with the longest battery life of any mirrorless camera, delivering up to 710 shots per charge. This would be a 2.2 time increase in the battery life compared to the A7 II.

Sony A7 III price and availability

The Sony A7 III has been priced at Rs 1,64,990 for the body only. Sony is also going to sell a bundle kit A73K that comes with the A7 III body and a 28-70 lens at a price of Rs 1,79,990. The Sony A7 III will be available for purchase starting March 26 across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship Stores and Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India.