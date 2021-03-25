Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS with built-in tile launched in India

Skullcandy Indy ANC is the latest true wireless earbuds in India with active noise cancellation. The Indy ANC will take on Oppo Enco X, Sony WF-1000XM3, and others in India.

It is an in-ear style true wireless earbuds with interchangeable ear tips and also it comes with a stem design. For audio, the Indy ANC harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and is paired up with a 12mm titanium-coated driver with a focus on bass.

The star of the show here is the support for digital active noise cancellation, which is getting popular in the budget segment. You can also tap and hold to activate Ambient mode which lets you listen to the outside - this feature is also generally referred to as transparency mode. In addition to ANC and ambient options, the Indy ANC features three different listening modes – optimized for music, movies and podcasts.

The Skullcandy App support gives full control over the TWS including personal sound settings which allows you to take a quick real-time test and create a personalized sound profile. The settings will be stored for usage and the earphones will be optimized just for you.

Just like many other Skullcandy audio products, the Indy ANC also comes with a built-in tile that will let you find earbuds in case you lose the. You can ring them from the Tile app.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

In terms of battery life, the Skullcandy Indy ANC will last up to 5 hours with ANC turned on and up to 19 hours in the same scenario with the included case. With the ANC feature turned off, on a single charge the buds can last up to 9 hours playback and up to 32 hours with the included case. For charging back the TWS, you can either use the conventional charging port(Type-C) or the wireless charging method. A quick 10-minutes charge will offer 2 hours of music playback.

Other features include IPX4 sweat and water resistance, lag-free connection, solo listening mode, and microphone.

Skullcandy Indy ANC price in India and availability

Skullcandy Indy ANC is priced at Rs 10,999 in India and is now available for pre-order on Skullcandy.in . The earbuds are available in True Black colour option. The sale will start on March 25.

