Sennheiser’s IE 900 in-ear headphones can cause a serious dent in your pocket

In a time where the audio jack has gone extinct from smartphones, German audio equipment maker Sennheiser has announced the availability of its new premium IE 900 wired earphones in India.

The IE 900 are no run of the mill earphones but they are aimed at audiophiles who do not want to compromise on the audio output, no matter what they’re listening to. Unlike most modern earphones that rely excessively on apps to customize your listening experience, the Sennheiser IE 900 still relies on old-school German audiophile engineering.

Sennheiser IE 900 price and availability in India

If you’re one of those who felt that Apple’s AirPods Max are overpriced, then the Sennheiser IE 900 isn’t the right gadget for you. The Sennheiser IE 900 are priced at Rs. 1,29,990 which is slightly costlier when compared to its international price tag of $1099.

The Sennheiser IE 900 is not available for open sale right now but can be pre-booked on Sennheiser’s online store.

Sennheiser IE 900 features

The Sennheiser IE 900 has a unique single-driver X3R transducer, this is the latest version of Sennheiser’s 7mm audiophile Extra Wide Band transducer. The company claims that this transducer delivers coherent, artefact-free “Sennheiser Sound” found in full-size headphones up to 8 times larger in size.

The company says that these earphones are designed to keep audiophiles in mind hence it makes sure that even the most subtle of nuances are heard clearly. Unlike most other earphones that rely on multiple drivers, this earphone is a result of Sennheiser ́s one-driver principle which ensures that there is no distortion and phase-in-coherence when listening via these headphones.

Like a true piece of art, the precision-drilled aluminium chassis has three Helmholtz resonator chambers placed between the diaphragm and the nozzle. There is an acoustic vortex carved into this structure which maximizes acoustic friction so that excessive energy is scattered resulting in a smooth and pleasing treble.

Even though a normal human being can hear between 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz range, these earphones can reproduce audio frequencies from 5 Hz to 48,000 Hz. Unlike Bluetooth earbuds that have become completely wire-free, these earphones are wired as Bluetooth isn’t considered to be the best medium for high-quality audio streaming.

