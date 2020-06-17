Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones launched in India

German audio giant Sennheiser has launched the Momentum TW 2 earphones in India as the successor to the Momentum TW earphones launched last year. The new model, priced at Rs. 24,990 is definitely on the expensive side compared to earpods launched around the sub-Rs.10000 category in recent times.

The new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones is a direct competitor to the Apple Airpods Pro, especially since the latest device comes equipped with active noise cancellation.

The German audio brand has long been a trusted name in the world of over-ear headphones, and since the release of the popular Momentum True Wireless last year, the world of true wireless earbuds, too. Now Sennheiser has furnished its popular earbuds with noise cancelation, in a similar vein to the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3, as well as improved battery life, and a more compact design.

While the device is definitely on the expensive side, Sennheiser is hoping that the enhanced battery life and the addition of active noise cancellation would make the new pair of earphones an attractive buy in a market lorded over by Apple Airpods Pro, which is priced at Rs.24,990 in India.

The Momentum TW earphones 2 became available in black colour starting June 16 while the white colour variant would become available later, though the company press statement does not mention a date. The products are currently available via their online shop as well as retail outlets in India.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 supports the aptX Bluetooth codec and claims improved battery life compared to its predecessor. They promise seven hours per charge with the case offering an additional three charges for a total of 28 hours of juice per charging cycle.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 is powered by 7mm drivers, and the listening experience can be tweaked and customised using the Sennheiser Smart Control app, available for both iOS and Android. The touch controls can also be customised to let users define their preferred way of controlling audio, calls or activating voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Apple Siri.