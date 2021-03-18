Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear audiophile headphones launched in India

Sennheiser has launched its newest audiophile in-ear headphones, the IE 300 in India. It comes with Sennheiser’s 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer and is apparently built to ensure a well-balanced sound signature and excellent sonic accuracy in a premium design.

Sennheiser’s new IE 300 features a refined version of the 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Germany. According to Sennheiser every component has been carefully tuned.

This tuning includes an optimized membrane foil that minimizes natural resonances and total harmonic distortion (THD < 0.08% at 1 kHz, 94 dB), a transducer back volume designed to minimize reflection within the housing and a resonator chamber that removes masking resonances in the ear canal for more refined and detailed treble. This offers a frequency response of 6 Hz – 20 kHz, and the IE 300 delivers clear high frequencies with a subtle and warm musicality that brings greater intimacy to vocals.

The IE 300 comes with ergonomic features that include individually adjustable flexible ear hooks, as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes.

The IE 300’s supplied 3.5mm cable is reinforced with para-aramid for stability even after thousands of bend cycles and can be replaced for optimal flexibility. For additional strain relief, the high-quality gold-plated Fidelity+ MMCX connector is seated in a recessed, 4.8mm-wide socket in the housing. Balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4 connectors are also available as optional accessories. A premium carry case is also included.

The Sennheiser IE 300 has been priced at Rs 29,990 and will be available at ecommerce channels, Sennheiser webshop, and select offline outlets starting March 25.

In our review of the device we wrote, "For those that are looking to dip into the world of hi-fi and don't mind missing out on the feature sets of modern wireless buds, the IE 300 offers a gorgeous audio experience for a (relatively) low price of entry."