Samsung unveils new webcam monitor for video conferences

Korean electronics giant Samsung has released a 24-inch webcam monitor S4 (S40VA) that is designed to meet the needs of work-at-home folks as it comes with a built-in webcam, speakers and microphone.

The monitor is also built with flicker-free, low blue light features that cause less eyestrain even after long-term usage.

With a 2.0-megapixel FHD camera and an infrared camera, the S4 is meant for virtual meetings. The pop-up camera comes out only when users press it down into the monitor. It gives users enhanced design look and security.

It is ergonomically designed

The webcam monitor S4 has a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, and a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle and is said to deliver colour vividness and clarity.

Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, “we have designed this product with the new hybrid work environment in mind. Thanks to the webcam at the top of the screen, users can join a video conference, take an online class or attend a virtual event all from the same monitor.”

The S4 monitor is ‘Windows Hello’ certified, and users can log into or unlock their computer within as little as 2 seconds, Samusung said. The monitor comes with biometric sensors that can scan the user’s face, and there is no need for a password to get access to the system.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The monitor works as a USB hub too, and allows additional devices to be connected simultaneously. Samsung said the monitor is designed ergonomically and its Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), tilt, swivel, and pivot functionalities allow users to customise the monitor position.

It comes with built-in 2W dual stereo speakers and offers HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out ports.

Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 is now available in the US, Europe, South Korea and South East Asia.