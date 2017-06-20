Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S3 today in India

Samsung has announced the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S3 in India. The device will be shown off at a dedicated event in Bengaluru on the 20th of June. This is going to be a standard launch event, and we have to wait until then to get detailed word on other aspects like pricing and availability. The company is likely to sell the tablet in Black and Silver variants.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is a pretty capable tablet featuring Samsung’s state-of-the-art Super AMOLED display on board. The Galaxy Tab S series has been one of the only AMOLED based tablets available in the industry, giving the company a distinct advantage over the competition.

We expect the tablet to be priced close to Rs 35,000 given the fact that it comes with decent hardware under the hood. Apple’s new iPad in a 32GB Wi-Fi configuration is priced at Rs 28,900, and we expect this to be the primary competition for Apple.

Although the Samsung offering comes with a vastly superior hardware underneath, it would be wise for Samsung to consider the 2017 iPad as a benchmark for pricing the Galaxy Tab S3.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 boasts of a 9.7-inch (1536x2048) Super AMOLED display panel. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with microSD card support. Moreover, it features a 13MP f/1.9 rear camera along with a 5MP f/2.2 (23mm) front camera. The software on this tablet is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The huge AMOLED display panel is powered by a 6000mAh battery that fits inside a 6mm thin shell that measures 237.3 x 169 x 6mm and weighs 429 grams.