Samsung launches AI-backed washing machines in India - They 'speak' Hindi, too

Samsung India has introduced a new line-up of washing machines that are artificial intelligence (AI) enabled and come with Hindi and English user interface.

The automatic front=load washing machines are said to be made for India and feature the company's proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology "to help save time and power while providing 45 per cent extra fabric care."

Samsung Washing Machines can be paired with other Samsung devices

The new line-up comprises 21 new models, and the AI features in them offer a customize laundry process to consumers. "The AI learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle," Samsung India said in a statement.

These 'smart' washing machines are Internet of Things (IoT) enabled, and can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home.

Samsung has also added new features like 'Laundry Planner' that enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry, and 'Laundry Recipe' for automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user. This eliminates the need to guess which cycle is best.

There is also HomeCare Wizard, which Samsung says, proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

Prices and availability of Samsung Washing Machines

Samsung said the Hygiene Steam technology in its washing machines is capable of removing ingrained dirt and 99.9 per cent of bacteria and allergens.

The entire new range of washers comes with a 5-star energy rating, certified by BEE.

The new AI-enabled laundry line up has been priced starting Rs 35,400, and select models will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.

Those buying the new washing machine range can avail up to 20% cashback and easy financing options such as no cost EMI and EMIs starting at Rs 990.