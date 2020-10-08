Samsung’s next foldable flagship could have RGB lighting on the hinge

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most recognizable and polarizing smartphones of all time. A new patent suggests that its successor might just take it up by a few notches.

Samsung currently has two foldable smartphone lineups - the high-end Z Fold series and the smaller Z Flip family. While they currently consist of only a couple of devices, the company has been vocal about its ambitions in this space. Its next flagship could take a big step towards improved usability when folded.

Back in March 2019, Samsung filed a patent for an 'Electronic device including indicator', which was later published in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on October 1, 2020. The appended images show a Galaxy Z Fold 2-like device with a light strip on the hideaway hinge, which will be seen only when the device if fully or partly closed. A total of six RGB modules are included with a diffusion layer on top to smoothen the transition.

What the phone could look like (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital has created renders of what this device could look like. The RGB lighting will span the entire length of the spine but should be indistinguishable when switched off. On the Z Fold 2, Samsung does offer the option to customize the colour of the hinge, as it has now become an iconic design element. The customizable strip will not only add more flair to the package but is also likely to be used as a notification LED. This could also be an attempt to reduce the number of times the foldable is unnecessarily opened, reducing potential wear and tear.

It is currently too early to tell if this idea will ever see the light of day, and which devices will sport it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be the most likely candidate, but it is almost a year away at this point. Some of the more probably features include an improved UTG (ultra-thin glass) implementation in partnership with Corning and S-Pen functionality for productivity. Rumours also point at an in-display selfie camera.

Before that, we should see the launch of the Z Flip 2 and the long-rumoured affordable foldable for growing markets.