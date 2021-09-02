Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant is now available in India

Samsung has announced the availability of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant in India. This new Fan Edition of the flagship tablet come with WiFi-only connectivity while the one launched in June offered both LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi price and availability

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi only variant is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs 41,998 though the listed price is Rs 49,999. We’ve reached out to the brand to get confirmation on the official pricing and launch offers if any.

It is available in a single memory and storage variant of 4GB/64GB and comes in four different colour options - Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green.

The LTE variant, however, comes in a couple of storage and memory variants and is retailing at a starting price of Rs. 46,999. Even this one is available in the same four colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi features and specs

In terms of, specs and features, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant isn’t too different from the LTE version. It comes with a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560 X 1600 pixels. The display offers a view aspect ratio of 16:10.

There is a Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood powering the device coupled with 4GB of RAM. The tablet has 64GB of onboard storage that can be extended up to 1TB via a Micro SD card. Samsung is shipping an S-pen stylus bundled with the tablet.

In comparison, the LTE variant comes equipped with a Snapdragon 750G processor and a couple of RAM and Memory options to choose from.

The Wi-Fi-only slate comes with a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W charging. There is no clarity as of now if Samsung will include a 45W fast charging bring in the box. Samsung claims that this battery pack can offer up to 13 hours of video playback. The LTE variant came with a 15W brick that resulted in irritatingly slow charging speeds.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi also offers stereo surround sound output via the dual speakers present on the device. These speakers are tuned by AKG for Samsung. In terms of optics, the tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android 11 out of the box.

Analysis: Is it worth investing in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi?

This new tablet that Samsung has introduced in the Indian market can be considered as an affordable flagship tablet.

It sits below the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 range of tablets which are available at a starting price of Rs 55,000 approximately and going all the way up to Rs 79,999 for the top end Tab S7 Plus LTE edition.

That said, these tablets still carry a premium price and compete with the tablets from Apple. Hence, in case you're on the Android side of the world and want a flagship experience at an affordable price point can consider the FE variants.

