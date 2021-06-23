Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite now available in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets are now available for purchase in India. Both the tablets from Samsung were unveiled in India last week and are now available to purchase with some cashback offers.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a water down version of the flagship model, the Galaxy Tab S7 while the Galaxy A7 Lite is a cheaper variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 from 2020. Here is how they are priced and offers that are applicable during the initial sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 50,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at Rs 14,999 for LTE and Rs 11,999 for Wi-Fi model.

As a part of the introductory offer, you can avail Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC credit card, credit card EMI and debit card EMI transactions. Also, you get Rs 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover. For Galaxy Tab A7 Lite you can get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 with SBI credit cards. The Wi-Fi only variant is unavailable at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specs and features

(Image credit: Samsung)

The cheaper variant of the flagship Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1600 resolution. There’s a dual speaker setup here tuned by Dolby Atmos and AKG.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. As for the battery, the device is packed with a 10,090mAh battery that supports a 45W fast charge, but you will be getting a 15W charger in the box.

Further, you also get an S Pen included in the box and in terms of the optics, there is an 8MP rear camera and a 5Mp selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specs and features

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, as the name suggests is the Lite version of the already launched Tab A7. You are looking at an 8.7-inch WXGA+ display with 1340 x 800 pixels resolution. It is a TFT panel with a metal frame running around. In terms of audio, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You also get storage expansion up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. As for the battery life, the device sports a 5100mAh unit that supports 15W fast charging. The tablet runs on Android 11 along with the Samsung Knox security platform. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

