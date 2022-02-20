Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-orders start from February 23 - check out the offers

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy S22 series recently went official in the Indian market. A couple of days ago, the pricing of the series was announced, and now, the pre-order offers for the smartphones have been revealed. The series consists of three smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Plus. The brand has rolled out offers for all three devices.

The Pre-booking for the smartphones will start from February 23 and go on until March 10. The first sale of the devices is scheduled to be held in India on March 11. The series will be available on various channels like Amazon India, Samsung online store, and Samsung exclusive stores.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-order offers

In addition, customers who will pre-book Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a chance to grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 at only Rs 2,999. Moreover, the customer who will pre-book Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 for a discounted price of Rs 999.

Apart from that, the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series users will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. On the other hand, customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Customers who are looking to purchase the devices via Samsung Finance Plus can get a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series pricing, colour variants, and storage options

The 8GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 along with 128GB onboard storage will be priced around Rs 72,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage will be available for a price of Rs 76,999. The smartphone will be shipped in three different colour options - Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus' 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will be available in the market at a price of Rs 84,999. At the same time, the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone, along with 256GB internal storage, will be priced at Rs 88,999. The device will be shipped in three different colours, including Green, Phantom White, and Phantom Black.

Talking about the high-end variant, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 12GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will be available for Rs 1,09,900. The 12GB RAM model of the smartphone with 512GB onboard storage will be available at a price of Rs 1,18,900. The device will debut in three colours, including Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Burgundy.

What's the competition?

The base variant of the upcoming series, Samsung Galaxy S22, will have a straight-up competition with the OnePlus 9 Pro and the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. Considering that the Galaxy S22 series will also have a Snapdragon processor, it would be interesting to see how they compete with bands like OnePlus and Apple.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a face-off against the Apple iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 13 series. Keeping in mind that the Galaxy S22 series falls in the ultra-premium range, we can expect a snappy experience just like we have seen in iPhones.

