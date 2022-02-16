Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch confirmed for February 17

Audio player loading…

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date of its flagship lineup -- the Galaxy S22 series, in India. The flagship lineup will be unveiled in the country officially on February 17 and the launch event will be streamed on the social media handles of the company.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series including the stock Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra – which is a cross between the Galaxy S Series and now-cancelled Galaxy note lineup, were recently introduced in the global markets and are now making their way to India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will start at 12:30 pm on Thursday, February 17. The event will be streamed on Samsung India’s social media channels.

According to the company, the consumers who have pre-reserved Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India (expected)

While Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the pricing of these phones, however, rumours suggest that the stock Galaxy S22 might start at Rs. 69,990 while the Galaxy S22 Ultra could launch at a starting price of Rs. 110,990.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched globally with a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), Galaxy S22 Plus was priced at $999 (Rs.74,900) while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a starting price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,900).

While the direct conversion is just to give you an idea of the price difference between different markets, it is worth noting that relevant taxes and duties are also added to the regional retail price.

Samsung has already confirmed that the S22 series will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC instead of Samsung’s Exynos 2200 SoC in India. This change might help the brand clock better sales figures as the customers had been requesting the South Korean company to change this policy.

There have been reports that the company might bring in select variants (colour and memory + storage) to India. Thankfully we won’t have to wait too much for the official announcement.

The Galaxy S22 will likely join the best Samsung phones

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!