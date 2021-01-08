Samsung Galaxy S21 goes for pre-reserve in India - and there's a free gift too

Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is now available for pre-reserve in India. The upcoming flagship can be pre-reserved until January 14 for a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India's e-Store. And those users that do opt for it will get a free phone cover for the Galaxy S21 worth Rs 3849.

Samsung is set to launch the smartphone at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. As we approach the launch of the Galaxy S21 leaks are also coming in fast, so we know plenty about the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21: What to expect

While we expect Samsung to launch three models including a Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The screen size of the standard model is said to be 6.2 inches, and it will apparently be flat, as other leaks have suggested. Dimensions meanwhile will apparently be 151.7 mm x 71.2 mm x 7.9 mm.

The two top end models are shown with a curved screen of apparently around 6.7 to 6.9 inches, and a much larger camera block than the standard S21, housing four lenses and a flash. Based on the latest rumors, the screen size will apparently be 6.8 inches.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus apparently have a FHD+ resolution, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to be WQHD+, with a recent rumor suggesting the Ultra will be capable of running at its highest resolution and 120Hz refresh rate simultaneously – the first Samsung phone to do so.

As for the colors, we've heard that the phones could come in black, white, grey, silver, violet and pink shades. A detailed leak has revealed the likely camera specs for all three Galaxy S21 models. If accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will both have a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto one, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, and a 10MP f/2.2 front-facing one.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra meanwhile is said to have a 108MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto one, a secondary 10MP f/4.9 telephoto one, and a 40MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

Sources speaking to Android Police similarly say that we'll get a 64MP+12MP+12MP rear camera on the S21 and S21 Plus, apparently, with a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP array on the S21 Ultra. On the battery front, a source claims the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh one, likely meaning the other models will have lower capacities than that. Indeed, we've elsewhere heard that the Samsung Galaxy S21 could have a 4,000mAh battery, with the S21 Plus getting a 4,800mAh one.

Based on past form, US buyers will probably get a model with the Snapdragon 888 - that's a chipset that was unveiled at the start of December, while UK, Asia and Australian buyers will probably get an Exynos model.