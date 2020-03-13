Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deliveries in India begin today

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is finally making its way into customers’ hands, as the first wave of pre-booked deliveries commence today.

Samsung India started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series almost a month ago. While the S20 and the S20+ began shipping in a few weeks, the S20 Ultra will start shipping only now. Moreover, there is no word on when it will be widely available at retail stores, as the current deliveries are only for those who pre-booked the device.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs 92,999. For that price, you get the Exynos 990 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is a 4G-only variant.

The most significant talking point is the new set of cameras. The S20 Ultra has a 108MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a new 48MP periscopic “Space Zoom” which can shoot up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 100x digital zoom. There’s also a ToF depth sensor and a selfie camera is a 40MP unit. The camera can also shoot at 8K as well as video portrait mode.

On the front, it sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It is covered by Gorilla Glass 6, is HDR10+ capable and can go up to 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh and supports 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and also 9W reverse wireless charging.