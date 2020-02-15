Samsung Galaxy S20 series up for pre-booking in India starting at Rs 66,999

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the company's flagship smartphones for 2020 are now available in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999. The phones were announced earlier this week alongside Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, a clamshell designed foldable phone.

The pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S20 series in India have started with shipping commencing on March 6. As part of the pre-booking offers, buyers of the S20 will be eligible to get the Galaxy Buds Plus at Rs 2,999 and Samsung Care Plus at Rs 1,999. Similarly, if you get yourself an S20 Plus or S20 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Buds Plus at Rs 1,999.

The Samsung Care Plus services cover the phone against any kind of physical and liquid damage for one year.

Now, these new Galaxy S20 phones are 4G LTE variants and not the 5G models that were unveiled in San Francisco on February 11. And while we would have loved to see a Snapdragon-powered S20 phone in India, the Galaxy S20 series in India is powered by Exynos 990 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S20 features

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra feature AMOLED QHD+ screens with a high 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. The S20 and S20 Plus come with a 64MP telephoto lens that supports up to 3x hybrid optical zoom and OIS, followed by a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. There's another 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view with support for SuperSteady video mode and a 3D depth sensor.

On the S20 Ultra, the primary camera uses a 108MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and is supported by a 48MP telephoto lens with 100x super-resolution zoom. The ultra-wide and depth sensor remains the same as on the S20 and S20 Plus.

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus get a 10MP selfie camera while the S20 Ultra is equipped with a 40MP sensor. The cameras on all three phones support 8K video recording and 960fps slow-motion recording.

The Galaxy S20 series is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G77 MP11 graphics processor. The S20 and S20 Plus have 8/12GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage option while the S20 Ultra comes in with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Note that this is the new LPDDR5 RAM standard. Currently, only one configuration for each is listed on Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery while the S20 Plus has a 4,500mAh battery capacity. Both support 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 9W reverse charging. The S20 Ultra comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Samsung claims the phone can top-up form 0%-100% in 58 minutes tops.

The S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra are available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black colour options along with a range of new accessories to choose from.