Samsung Galaxy S20 series price in India cut ahead of S21 launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 10 Lite prices have been slashed in India. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 series marking its debut in India tomorrow (January 14), the brand has reduced the price of the last-gen flagship devices in India, at least in the offline stores.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Note 10 Lite price has been slashed in India and now costs way less than the launch price, making them more affordable than ever before. The prices are slashed in the offline stores and some of them are now reflecting on Flipkart too.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is now available for Rs 49,999 against the previous price tag of Rs 59,499. The Galaxy S20 Plus is now available for Rs 56,999, a massive Rs 15,991 drop. And, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is now available for Rs 76,999, which is Rs 10,000 less than the MOP. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has also received its second price cut in India.

Back in June 2020, the device received its first price cut and now the price is down by even further. Currently, the device is available in two configurations, 6 + 128GB and 8 + 128GB, priced at Rs 34,900 and Rs 36,999 respectively. Both the variants have received Rs 3,000 price cut and are now available on Flipkart.

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is said to be applicable only till January 31. However, given the previous track record and the next generation Galaxy S21 series launching in India soon, the new pricing is expected to stay for a longer period of time if not permanent.

Last week, the company also announced a price cut on Galaxy A51 and A71 devices in India.

Phone Previous price New price Galaxy S20 Rs 59,499 Rs 49,999 Galaxy S20 Plus Rs 72,990 Rs 56,999 Galaxy S20 Ultra Rs 86,999 Rs 76,999 Note 10 Lite(6+128GB) Rs 38,999 Rs 37,999 Note 10 Lite(8+128GB) Rs 40,999 Rs 39,999

Via: 91mobiles