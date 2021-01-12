Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch date is January 14

Later this week on January 14, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will claim the title for the first major global smartphone launch of 2021. We can now confirm that the Galaxy India Unpacked event will be livestreamed simultaneously.

Historically, Samsung flagships have come to India a few weeks after their global unveiling. Since things are different this time, we will get all the India-related announcements at the same time — Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India, availability as well as pre-order offers. The event is scheduled for January 14 at 8 pm IST. The phones are expected to be available in the coming weeks, but you can reserve one as a blind pre-order right away. It's already listed on Flipkart too.

An online competition will also be hosted during the event where participants can answer simple questions to stand a chance to win the Galaxy S21. A total of 21 devices will be up for grabs.

Get ready to experience the epic in everyday. #SamsungUnpacked on January 14, 2021 at 8 PM. Make an #EpicResolution in 2021 and fulfill it with the next Galaxy. Register now: https://t.co/UCKyhHctja pic.twitter.com/JsF0V3iCiqJanuary 4, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21: Everything we know so far

There will be three devices in the series this time, viz. the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra, with the key difference being the screen size, battery capacity and cameras. All of them will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset in the U.S., while markets like India will get the Exynos 2100 chipset, which will be unveiled later today.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have significant upgrades over the others, with a large QHD+ display that will support 120Hz refresh rate, a new 108MP primary camera, a periscopic telephoto lens for optical zoom along with a regular shorter telephoto and an ultra-wide lens. While a charger is unlikely to be included in the box, it is said to sport a giant 5,000mAh battery. More interestingly, this will be the first time that an S series smartphone will support the S-Pen stylus.