Samsung Galaxy S21 might fix one of Exynos’s biggest shortcomings

Kicking-off the flagship smartphone season early, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled next week. While there will still be a chipset disparity between regions, it seems like the Exynos variants will have a silver lining in the form of better battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 trio launch date is January 14, right after CES 2021 — an entire month earlier than usual. As always, the U.S. variant will be powered by a different chipset than the rest of the world, opting for the Snapdragon 888 this time, while other regions will be powered by the upcoming Exynos 2100. A new leak sheds some light on the battery life improvements for both the variants.

Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 has around 15% better battery life than the S20 series with Snapdragon 865+Galaxy S21 with Exynos 2100 has about 25% - 35% better battery life than the S20 with Exynos.Overall, big battery improvements.December 29, 2020

Twitter user Anthony, who has often shared bits on upcoming Samsung products, states that we will see significant improvements over the S20. The Snapdragon 888-powered Samsung Galaxy S21 is claimed to have 15% better battery life than its predecessor. More notably, the Exynos variant could see a whopping 25% - 35% improvement over the corresponding forerunner. We’ve often reported average battery life on Samsung flagships in India, so this will be a welcome change.

In case the Exynos 2100 sounds unfamiliar, that’s because Samsung is yet to officially unveil it. That is expected to happen on January 12, two days before the S21 launch. Historically, the Exynos variants have offered worse performance and battery life than their Snapdragon counterparts, but it looks like things will be different this time. Supposedly co-developed with AMD, the Exynos 2100 SoC is likely to be a 5nm chipset with an octa-core configuration, implementing the new high-performance Cortex X1 core. It remains to be seen if the said improvements are due to the superior manufacturing process, bigger batteries or a high level of optimization.

At its next unpacked event, at least four new products are expected: the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, along with a new pair of high-end true wireless earphones dubbed the Galaxy Buds Pro. The event will be live-streamed on January 14 at 8.30 pm IST.