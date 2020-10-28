Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets a limited period price cut in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has received a limited period price cut in India. The smartphone was launched just a few weeks back in India. During this festive season sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be available for Rs 5,000 less than the usual selling price.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s price in India at the launch was Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 53,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Now, they are being sold for Rs 44,999 and Rs 48,999 respectively. On top of the Rs 5,000 flat discount, you can also avail Rs 4,000 additional cashback with HDFC debit card and credit card transaction. However, this is valid only on Samsung's e-commerce store.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on Flipkart | Amazon | Samsung.com 8GB + 128GB: Rs 44,999 | Rs 5,000 off 8GB + 256GB: Rs 48,999 | Rs 5,000 off

View Deal

The device is now listed for Rs 44,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. The offer will be valid until November 17. On Flipkart, you can also avail Rs 3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank credit card from October 29 to November 3 during the Big Diwali sale which will bring down the price to Rs 41,999. For those who shop with HDFC card on Samsung.com, the price will go down to Rs 40,999 for the base variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in multiple colour options which include Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavendar, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red and Cloud White.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Samsung S20 FE offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Infinity-O display’s resolution is 2,400 x 1,080. There’s an optical in-display fingerprint scanner too. IP68 water-resistance makes the cut too.

The Indian variant of the S20 FE is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. For context, the global variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and is also 5G capable. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

It follows the matte finish design that was popularized by the Note 20 series and is available in a bevvy of fresh colours. The back is made of polycarbonate “glasstic”, with the cameras residing in a large housing towards the corner. There’s a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. The selfie camera has a resolution of 32MP.

The battery on the S20 FE is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 25W fast charging. However, only a 15W charger is included in the box. Other standards such as Fast wireless charging 2.0 and USB PD 3.0 (PPS) are also supported. It runs on Samsung's OneUI skin based on Android 10.