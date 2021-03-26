Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch in India next week: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from late last year brought a lot of premium features to a lower price. The company is now apparently looking to bring its 5G variant to India.

According to an IANS report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India next week. It further mentions that the price is likely to be under Rs 50,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, making it Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. For reference, the 4G variant was priced at Rs 49,999 for the same configuration but was soon subject to price drops that made it slightly cheaper.

More interestingly, this will be Samsung’s only flagship in India to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset currently (excluding the foldables). The last time that happened was with the Galaxy S10 Lite. This upgrade will also bring a sigh of relief to consumers who wanted to avoid Exynos chipsets on Samsung flagships, owing to comparatively poorer performance and efficiency — a characteristic that was seen even on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, built on the 7nm+ process. With the Snapdragon X55 modem, it is also 5G capable. That is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the front is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ output and a 120Hz refresh rate. Thanks to the frosted plastic back, the phone has a weight of 190 grams, while supporting wireless charging. It is also IP68 rated for water resistance. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 25W charging.

Lastly, there’s a triple camera on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there’s a 32MP shooter on the front. It is capable of 4K video recording as well.

Via