Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched

Samsung has launched a new version of the Galaxy S20 FE 4G smartphone globally which now comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset instead of an Exynos one. This comes in the wake of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G smartphone with the Qualcomm chipset has been made available in markets including Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam. This smartphone has a model number SM-G780G, which is a bit different from the original Galaxy S20 FE that had a model number SM-G780F.

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G Qualcomm variant has been priced at MYR 2,299 (approx Rs 41,300) and according to Shopee which is Samsung's official retail partner in Malaysia, it is available in Blue, Orange, and Violet colours. It has also been listed on Samsung's websites in Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The original Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G came with an Exynos 990 chipset in India, which doesn't have a good reputation. That could also be the reason why Samsung is making this move currently.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G specs

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G comes with the mentioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a triple-camera setup on the back for photography, which includes a 12MP ultra-wide main camera, a 12MP sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

For battery and charging the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging as well. It measures and weighs the same as the previous variant.