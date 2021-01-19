Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale: price, specs and availability

Samsung Galaxy M02s is now available in India for purchase. The device was launched in India back in a couple of weeks back. The latest budget offering from the brand is now available on Amazon as a part of Great Republic Day Sale.

Currently, the device is available only for Amazon Prime members and it will be available for all starting tonight. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is the successor to the Galaxy M01s with a few major changes on the inside.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M02s price

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4+64GB variant and the 3+32GB variant costs Rs 8,999. It is available in three colour options - Blue, Black, and Red. The device is now available on Amazon. You can avail a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit card. There is also No Cost EMI option available on select cards.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 by 720 pixels. Under the hood, the device is backed by a Snapdragon 450 SoC which is an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.8GHz and built on 14nm fabrication process. Adreno 506 will take care of the graphics.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in a two configuration - 3+32GB and 4+64GB. This is also the first Samsung Galaxy phone to feature 4GB RAM under Rs 10,000 in India. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity further.

On to the optics, the device features a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor followed by a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. Over to the front, there is a 5MP shooter housed inside the Infinity-V notch. Powering all the internals is a 5000mAh battery which is again an upgrade from 4000mAh on the Galaxy M01s. It also supports 15W quick charge which is good to see from Samsung in the budget segment.

Furthermore, the device runs on Android 10 OS based on OneUI skin. Other features include Dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device weighs 196 grams.