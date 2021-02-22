Samsung Galaxy F62 goes on sale in India: price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India and complete specs were announced last week. Today, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will go on sale in India for the first time on Flipkart with some bank offers.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sale starts at 12 noon today on Flipkart. The device will be available in three colour options - Laser Green, Laser Grey and Laser Blue. The device will take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord, Realme X7, and its own Samsung Galaxy M51 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6+128GB variant and the 8+128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999. You can avail Rs 2,500 instant discount with ICICI credit and debit cards during the first sale.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specs

While most of the specs are same as the Samsung Galaxy M51 which was launched six months back, the Samsung Galaxy F62's biggest change comes in terms of the chipset inside. Instead of opting for a current gen mid-range chipset, Samsung has gone with two year old flagship chipset. The Galaxy F62 is powered by the Exynos 9825 chipset based on 7nm processor which was used on the 2019 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. It is paired with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

On the display front, the Galaxy F62 flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a Full HD+ resolution. Sadly, Samsung has gone with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is also one of the bulkiest in the market right now with 9.5mm thickness and 218 grams.

As for optics, you get a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera. Powering all the internals is a gigantic 7,000mAh battery unit which comes with 25W charger in the box with Type-C to Type-C cable as well. It also supports reverse charging.

The fingerprint scanner is however embedded in the power button on the side. The device runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box with One UI 3.1 on top. Samsung Pay (NFC) is also supported. Other features include micro SD card support, 4G Dual SIM, up to 4K videos shooting with both front and back cameras.

Samsung Galaxy F62 quick specs

Processor : Exynos 9825

: Exynos 9825 Display : 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED

: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED RAM : 6/8GB

: 6/8GB Storage : 128GB UFS 3.0, microSD card support

: 128GB UFS 3.0, microSD card support Rear camera: 64+12+5+5MP

64+12+5+5MP Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 7,000mAh, 25W fast charging

: 7,000mAh, 25W fast charging OS : Android 11, OneUI 3.1

: Android 11, OneUI 3.1 Weight : 218 grams

: 218 grams Thickness : 9.5mm

: 9.5mm Colours: Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue

Also, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is now available for Rs 21,749 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Gallery

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar India)

