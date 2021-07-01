Samsung Galaxy F22 launching on July 6 in India

Samsung Galaxy F22 will launch in India on July 6. The device will be unveiled via an online-only event next week in India as the fifth device in the Galaxy F series.

Currently, the Galaxy F series consists of phones like the Galaxy F41, Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12, and the Galaxy F02s. Ahead of the launch, the landing page on Flipkart has given out some of the key features of the upcoming Galaxy F22 which matches the specs of the recently launched Galaxy A22 4G version.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will be launched in India on July 6 at 12 noon. The device will be exclusive to Flipkart just like the rest of the Galaxy F series devices.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specs

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will be the first F series smartphone to feature an AMOLED display and a high refresh rate combination. The device will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel along with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Previously, the Galaxy F12 was Samsung’s cheapest 90Hz display phone in the series, but it comes with an LCD panel.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Galaxy F22, however, will come with an HD+ resolution according to the Flipkart landing page. Further, the device will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery unit which should last at least a day and going by Samsung’s track record, we expect the phone to come with a 15W charger in the box.

In the optics department, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will come with a 48MP main camera followed by three cameras, which presumably will be a wide-angle lens, macro, and a depth shooter. To the front, the device comes with an old-school style dew-drop notch, but the selfie camera resolution is unknown for now.

While this is all the Flipkart page reveals, the leaks tell us that the Galaxy F22 may feature the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of selfies, the device is expected to feature a 13MP snapper and lastly, in the software department, the device is said to run on Android 11 out of the box.

