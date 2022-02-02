Samsung Galaxy A53 5G spotted on FCC certification website - to come with Exynos 1200 chipset

Audio player loading…

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone soon. Recently, the smartphone has appeared on the certification website FCC and has also passed via the NBTC database. Previously, the smartphone got listed on both 3C certifications and Geekbench listing.

The latest appearance of the smartphone has suggested that it will carry the model number SM-A536E. Multiple listings of the device indicate that it could launch soon globally. The smartphone is going to be a 5G supporting device, and it will also support NFC too.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 may come with a 6.46-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the Geekbench listing has confirmed, the smartphone will house an Exynos 1200 processor with Mali G68 GPU. The device might also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

It is being said that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may flaunt a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary snapper. The camera island will be placed at the top left corner of the smartphone. At the front, we can see a 12MP shooter for the sake of selfies and video calls.

In the past, the TENAA listing suggested that the smartphone will be powered by a 4,860 mAh battery that will likely go on for a day on a single charge when the device is used moderately. Speculations are that the smartphone will support 25W fast charging.

As compared to Samsung Galaxy A52, its successor could come up with some serious upgrades. However, the absence of a Snapdragon processor is going to be a major setback for the device as its predecessor had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with Adreno 618 graphics processing unit (GPU).

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A52 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is based on the Android 11 operating system and includes 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The device flaunts a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth camera.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram