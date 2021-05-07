Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support page goes live ahead of India launch

Samsung has already launched a few mid-range devices this year with the likes of the Galaxy F62, A52 4G, A72 4G, and M42 5G in India. Soon, a new mid-range device in the A series will be launched in the country. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be the next smartphone from the brand for the Indian market.

Ahead of any official announcement from the company, the support page of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is already live on Samsung's website. The support page with “SM-A526B” model number was spotted on the website which matches the model number of the Galaxy A52 5G.

A few days back, the device was tipped to launch in India soon as the company has started firmware development for the Indian variant. For those who are unaware, the Galaxy A52 5G was launched in the global market while the Indian market was only offered the 4G version back in March.

The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the 4G version have a couple of major changes in terms of display and chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specs

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Powering the is a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The device comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity. The device is available in two variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. In terms of the camera department, the Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP depth shooters, and a 5MP macro camera. There is a 32MP selfie camera onboard. The camera department is the same as the 4G version here.

It draws power from a 4,500mAh battery backed by a 25W fast charging support. In terms of software, the phone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Other features include IP67 water and dust resistance, in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby atmos, and Samsung Knox security.

In India, the device is to be priced between Rs 26,499 and Rs 34,999.

Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A52 4G Display 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 720G RAM 6/8GB 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB 128GB Rear camera 64+12+5+5MP 64+12+5+5MP Front camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4500mAh 4500mAh Thickness 8.4mm 8.4mm Weight 189g 189g

Via: 91mobiles