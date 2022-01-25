Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 goes official in India - pricing, specifications and availability

Audio player loading…

Reebok has stepped into the Indian smartwatch market with the launch of Reebok ActiveFit 1.0. The smartwatch can be said to be a premium one with a touchscreen display, long battery life, health monitoring systems, sporty design, etc. The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch comes with IP67 certifications for dust and water resistance.

It comes with 15 sports modes, and as claimed by the company, the wearable has a standby time of 30 days. The smartwatch will have to compete with the latest launches by the Indian brands like the Boat Matrix, Fire-Boltt Ninja 2, Boat Iris, Fire-Boltt Almighty, etc.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 pricing and availability

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is available at a price of Rs 4,499. The smartwatch can be purchased via Amazon India and ships in four different colors - Red, Blue, Navy, and Black. The retail price of the wearable mentioned on Amazon is Rs 7,499, and it is being said that the price of the wearable will increase as soon as the introductory offer ends.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 specifications

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch HD touchscreen circular display. For the purpose of navigation, the watch has a side-mounted button. The silicon straps of the products give it a sporty look.

The smartwatch can be used to connect with your smartphone so that you can get all text, social media, and call notifications in one place. Additionally, the users can also control camera functions and music playback on a paired smartphone from the watch.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is compatible with all iPhones running on iOS 9.0 and above and Android smartphones running on Android 5.0 and above. The wearable also comes with 15 sports modes like walking, hiking, cycling, running, badminton, yoga, football, skipping, and others.

The dial designs and watch faces can be changed via the BoostFit app available for both Android and iOS. Once charged completely, the smartwatch can go on for around 15 days without any issues.

