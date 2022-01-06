Fire-Bolt Ninja 2 smartwatch launched - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

Homegrown brands like Boat, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and others had a stranglehold on the Indian wearables market last year. Recently, Fire-Boltt rolled out the Almighty premium smartwatch in India.

Now the company is back again with a budget offering named Fire-Boltt Ninja 2. This is going to be the third wearable of the Ninja Series. Previously Fire-Boltt launched two smartwatches in the same series - Ninja and Ninja Pro.

First things first, Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 packs a 1.3-inch display with touch support. The smartwatch includes more than 30 sports modes and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, Fire-Boltt claims that the smartwatch can go on for seven days on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 pricing and availability

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,699. The first sale of the smartwatch is scheduled to be held on January 7. The wearable ships in three different color options, including Black, Gold, and Blue.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 specifications

For starters, Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 comes with a user-friendly UI and an LCD panel including 240x240 pixels resolution. The wearable features multiple watch faces that can be changed via the companion mobile application for both Android and iOS. The interchangeable straps offered in the watch allow the user to change the looks of the wearable. The smartwatch can also control the camera, music, and brightness adjustment.

Ninja smartwatch 2 flaunts 30 sports modes like skipping, walking, running, cycling, badminton, and more. The watch also packs a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate tracker, and a sleep tracker. Other features in the watch comprise app notifications, menstrual reminders, alarms, weather updates, and a stopwatch.

