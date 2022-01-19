Boat Matrix smartwatch launches in India - price, specifications, and availability

Audio player loading…

Boat has recently released a new premium range smartwatch in India named Boat Matrix. The smartwatch is dubbed as the first by the brand to sport an always-on high definition AMOLED display. The wearable includes a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, and step counter in terms of specifications and features.

The watch has a square-shaped dial and a slim design that provides it a premium look. The device has multiple 3 ATM sweat, splash, and dust resistance. The smartwatch also has a companion app that makes controlling it easy and keeping track of your fitness activities.

Boat Matrix smartwatch pricing and availability

Boat Matrix smartwatch can be purchased in India at a price of Rs 3,999. The wearable is available on Amazon India and the official website of Boat. It ships in three different colors - Twilight Grey, Pitch Black, and Ocean Blue.

Here, the catch is that the retail price of the smartwatch mentioned online is Rs 9999, which is Rs 6000 more than the selling price. This may be a hint that the price of the wearable will be increased in the near future.

Boat Matrix smartwatch specifications

Boat Matrix flaunts a 1.65-inch AMOLED display paired with a capacitive touchscreen, and it has a 2.5D curved design. The wearable has a companion app named Boat Crest that is available for both Android and iOS. With the help of health features offered in the smartwatch, you can keep a check on the distance covered, steps taken, and daily calorie burn.

The smartwatch has more than a hundred cloud-based watch faces that can be used for customizing the display. The smartwatch has 11 sports modes: climbing, yoga, rope skipping, elliptical, cycling, walking, spinning, basketball, spinning, free training mode, and rope skipping. The smartwatch can go on for 7 days once charged completely.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram