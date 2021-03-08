Redmi’s first smart TVs in India to launch on March 17

Hot on the heels of the Redmi Note 10 series launch, the company is now preparing to launch its first smart TVs in India, on March 17.

Xiaomi is the current leader in the smart TV market with more than 3 million units sold in India. A big part of this success comes from the affordable pricing of Mi TVs across all price segments. To expand its footprint, Redmi will be entering the Smart TV market.

Bigger, better? Nah, we're going straight to XL! 🤩Brace yourselves for the #XLExperience! #Redmi's 1st Smart _ _ is coming your way on 17th March at 12 noon.RT 🔄 and help us share this XL news. pic.twitter.com/udMANrsTrYMarch 8, 2021 See more

The announcement came in the form of a teaser that shows a person watching a motorsports event in front of a wall, mimicking a TV. The tagline of “The XL Experience” suggests that these will be large-screen TVs.

Most TVs sold in India belong to the 32-inch and 43-inch categories. It looks like Redmi wants to start from the larger TV segment for its first venture in this segment. While there are plenty of affordable options in the small TV space, the large TV segment continues to have fewer options. While Mi is often the first to explore new product categories, it is Redmi that makes them affordable. Given the brand’s history, it’s very possible that these upcoming Redmi TVs are the cheapest ones in their size segment.

Past leaks suggest that there will be two Redmi smart TVs launching in India, one 55-inch model and another 65-inch variant. They are expected to have a 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Xiaomi’s proprietary PatchWall OS is also likely to make the cut, built atop Android TV 10. Unlike Mi, the Redmi TVs will be made in India from the first day itself, at the company’s factory in Tirupati in partnership with Dixon.

The event will be livestreamed at 12 pm on Redmi’s social media. Given the brand’s past, we should learn more about the Redmi smart TVs in the coming days via official channels.