Redmi Smart TV X series goes on sale tomorrow: price, features and offers

Earlier this month, Redmi entered the smart TV market of India with the launch of the X series. Tomorrow, the Redmi Smart TV will go on sale for the first time.

Xiaomi has been a market leader in smart TVs for a few years now. It is now looking to bring its offerings to lower price points with new offerings under the Redmi portfolio. These include the Redmi Smart TV X50, X55 and X65, where the number denotes the panel size.

All the TVs will go on sale tomorrow (March 26) at 12 pm on Amazon India. The Redmi Smart TV X50 is priced at Rs 32,999, the X55 is priced at Rs 37,999 and the X65 is priced at Rs 57,999. ICICI Bank credit card EMI customers will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 instant discount. There are also offers on subscriptions for OTT platforms such as Zee5, Aha, Hungama Play, Hoichoi, etc.

Redmi Smart TV X series specs and features

Apart from the size, all the TVs are identical in terms of all other specs. They have a 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Xiaomi’s Vivid picture engine can also upscale the visuals to look colourful and dynamic than they are. Similarly, Reality Flow MEMC can increase the framerate of content from 24 to 60fps for higher smoothness.

On the audio front, the Redmi Smart TV X series comes with a dual 15W speaker setup for a 30W output stereo output, with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for more immersion.

They also come with a healthy port selection including eARC, three HDMI 2.1 with auto low-latency mode, one AV input, two USB ports, optical, 3.5mm jack, ethernet, and AV port. In terms of wireless connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV runs on PatchWall atop Android TV 10 OS, to bring all content and media in one place for easier navigation. The Redmi TV can also act as a hub for all Mi Home devices.