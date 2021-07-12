Redmi Note 10T 5G to launch on July 20 in India

Redmi Note 10T 5G will be launched in India on July 20, the company has just revealed the official launch date of its next budget phone. The Redmi Note 10T 5G will be the fourth device in the Redmi Note 10 series and the first-ever 5G phone in the Redmi Note series in India.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is already available in several global markets and unless the company makes any India specific changes to the specs sheet, we are expecting the same device to land in India as well. Needless to say, the Redmi Note 10T 5G launch event will be online only and it will also be streamed on July 20 on YouTube and official social media handles.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is available globally in a few countries 一 in some countries the device is also known as Redmi Note 10 5G and in India, we also have the same device under Poco. The specs of the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 10T 5G and similar 一 but, the primary difference comes in terms of the rear panel design. In India, we might also see some changes in configuration.

𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗜'𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 #𝟱𝗚 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚!Brace yourselves for #RedmiNote10T5G, launching on 20.07.2021! ☄️Step in to a #FastAndFuturistic world soon. ✨Excited? Get notified & participate in the #contest to win: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/tB2bKN0P2ZJuly 12, 2021 See more

Redmi Note 10T specs and features

The Redmi Note 10T comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and sports a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In the optics department, the Redmi Note 10T comes with a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price

In Russia, the device is priced at RUB 19,990 which is around Rs 20,500 for the sole 4GB+128GB variant. However, in India we can expect aggressive pricing around Rs 15,000 mark and at least two storage variants of the Redmi Note 10T 5G.