Xiaomi teaser suggests a Redmi Note 10 series 5G phone might be on its way to India

Teasers from smartphone and other tech companies can be vague at times, and fans and others have to put on their thinking caps to decipher the possible meanings. Although not everything merits deciphering, and sometimes things are straightforward.

But in this case of a teaser on the Redmi India Twitter channel, seems to indicate that a possible Redmi Note 10 series 5G smartphone could be on its way to India soon. And if how we deciphered it is correct, it could be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone that was recently revealed in Russia.

𝚂𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚎 𝟷 Mystical setting💫1035 light-years away☄️A futuristic tunnel 🚥MEDRI & TONE open their eyes👀"Something is coming", says MEDRI.T-5 Seconds to Go ⏳THIS IS DEFINITELY THE FUTURE!TONE says, "Hey! Did you see that?" 😯*blinding light* 🌠 #FastAndFuturistic pic.twitter.com/eqBgxa5jkQJuly 5, 2021 See more

While the teaser's video as well as the text is rather vague, our assumption is that the "1035 light-years away" part of the text refers to a part of the name of the smartphone. We assume the it translated to 10T, with the 5 and 'light-years away' meaning 5G.

As for the assumption of the branding and the series of the smartphone, the words 'MEDRI & TONE" might just be Redmi Note scrambled up. Surprisingly the video does not seem to offer any additional clue.

As for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone being referred, it has been launched in Russia in a single 4GB + 128GB storage option. It has been priced in Russia for RUB19,990 (Rs 20,550 approximately) and is available in Green, Silver, Black, and Blue colour options.

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD 90Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-centre. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which supports 5G. The device come with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For photography it uses a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor along with two 2MP camera sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera on the front. For OS the device uses Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box and weighs 190 grams and is 8.92mm thick.