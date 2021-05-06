Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon processor to launch soon

The Redmi Note 10 series in India was launched back in March and later on the series was also announced globally. At the global launch, the company also announced a 5G device in the series, the Redmi Note 10 5G. A fresh info suggests the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will launch soon.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be the second 5G smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series. According to a new piece of information from tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be launching soon with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset. The images he shared also confirm the device sports a Snapdragon chipset.

#RedmiNote10Pro5G 😍😍😍Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G (Snapdragon 750G Expected) processor.Thanks @ERDeepGill5 https://t.co/uLvb0G23Uc pic.twitter.com/GYfe5osr44May 5, 2021 See more

In his tweet, Abhishek says the device might be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor which also powers the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Galaxy M42 in India. The 750G is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and built on an 8nm fabrication while the graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. This is also a 5G enabled chipset which comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity.

The image further also confirms some of the features subtly. In terms of design, from the image, it looks like the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G variant which is available in India. Apart from that, we do not have much information about the upcoming device yet. The device will be first launched in the Global market (Spain/Mexico).

The Redmi Note 10 5G is already available in the global market, but the specs of the 5G and 4G variants of the Redmi Note 10 are quite different. The Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 90Hz.

The device comes with a 48MP triple rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging, and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. The Redmi Note 10 5G is tipped to launch in India as Poco M3 Pro 5G sometime later this month or early June.

For, now there is no confirmation on the launch date of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G globally. Since there is no official word on the launch yet, it is worth taking the current leaked information with a pinch of salt.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G specs

Display : 6.67-inch FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz

: 6.67-inch FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 732G

: Snapdragon 732G RAM : 6/8GB

: 6/8GB Storage : 64/128GB

: 64/128GB Battery : 5020mAh, 33W charging

: 5020mAh, 33W charging Rear camera : 64MP+8+5+2MP

: 64MP+8+5+2MP Front camera: 16MP

camera: 16MP OS : Android 11, MIUI 12

: Android 11, MIUI 12 Weight : 193g

: 193g Thickness: 8.1mm

