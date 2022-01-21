Redmi handset with Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 108MP camera appears on TENAA

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi launched its budget smartphones under the Redmi Note 11 moniker in India last November and is set for its global launch on January 26. With just a few days to the event, a new Redmi handset with the model number 2201116SC was spotted on TENAA listings.

Readers would recall that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus were unveiled in India as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The base variant of the series was rolled out in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G.

The TENAA listing does not provide the marketing name for this model nor does it give us any image of the handset or a complete list of specifications. The device also appeared on China's 3C certification, which indicates it could be part of the Redmi Note 11 lineup. The folks at 91Mobiles quote a leak on Weibo from tipster Why Lab to share some key specifications of the device, which might well be the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

The leaker claims that the Redmi 2201116SC could be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset and come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability. It could hold a 120Hz display with a punch-hole selfie camera slot and a quad camera setup on the back panel. The device may get MIUI 13 custom skin and support the 5G near-field-communication (NFC) option.

Both these specifications were also revealed in an earlier FCC listing though the model number was different. The listing here was numbered as Redmi 2201116SR, which might indicate the Japanese model. Earlier, the Chinese 3C certification for the model number suggested a 67W fast charging support.

There were a few other leaks leading up to the TENAA listing that indicated a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera or a 64MP Samsung GW3 sensor. One of these two primary shooters could be supported by an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP OmniVision OV02A macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

These specifications appear to suggest that the device could well be the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that is scheduled for launch on January 26. Of course, there is no official word from Xiaomi on any of these inputs so we'd suggest that most of this data may be taken with a grain of salt.

The popular Xiaomiui handle shared a tweet revealing the IMEI database listing of the global variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The model number carried by Redmi Note 11 Pro is 2201116TG while the Note 11 Pro 5G got listed as 2201116SG.

