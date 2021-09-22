Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop with Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 processors unveiled in China

Xiaomi has introduced the 2021 version of the Redmi G laptop back home in China. The new laptop comes in both Intel and AMD variants and is a successor to the first-generation gaming laptop that the company launched last year.

The Redmi G 2021 comes with a slew of features catering to the gaming audience and sports a massive 16.1-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 16 GB of RAM, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics card and more.

Interestingly, the company has announced both the Intel and AMD variants of the laptop. The laptop has an Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor variant while on the AMD side of things, it comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The highlight of the laptop is its aggressive price point that gives the competition a run for their money.

Redmi G 2021 specifications

The Redmi G 2021 comes with a 16.1-inch display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

On the face of it, both the variants look similar with almost similar specs and features. Apart from the difference at the core chipset level, where one variant is powered by the Core i5-11260H processor while the other one has an equivalent AMD Ryzen 7 chipset – the laptop has up to 16GB of RAM, 215GB on onboard SSD storage and RTX 3060 graphics card.

However, the top-end AMD variant comes with a slightly better internal cooling mechanism with five copper heat pipes, a couple of 12v fans and four air outlets. This laptop comes with a 230 W power adapter while the Intel variant has a 180 W adapter.

Other key features of the laptop include a three-level backlit keyboard, support for Xiaomi’s XiaoAI virtual assistant, DTS X Ultra 3D Sound, WiFi 6 support and charging support over the USB Type C interface.

Redmi G 2021 price and availability

The Redmi G 2021 variant is priced at CNY 5,699 approximately Rs. 65,000 or $881 for the Intel Core i5 model and the AMD Ryzen 7 variant is priced at CNY 6,999 or approximately Rs. 79,700 or $1082. While the Intel variant will start retailing from tomorrow, the Ryzen variant will be available post-September 28. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed anything about the global availability of the Redmi G laptop.

