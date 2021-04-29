Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro users now receiving Realme UI 2.0 rolling out in India

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro devices in India are now getting the taste of Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 in India. The company has officially announced the rollout of the new software update to the last-gen budget devices.

Previously, the Realme 7 Pro had received Realme UI 2.0 Open beta update back in February, a couple of months later, the company is now finally rolling out the stable version of Android 11 to users across India. The Realme 6 Pro users will also receive the update based on Realme UI 2.0.

For Realme 7 Pro users, you need to be on the latest version of Realme UI, i.e A.37 (RMX2170PU_11.A.37). And, similarity, the Realme 6 Pro users should be on the latest version A.49 (RMX2061_11.A.49). As always the update is part of staged rollout and will reach a limited number of users initially and a broader rollout will start in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If there are no major bugs, the company will complete the rollout soon.

Realme also warns that it may take a longer time to boot for the first time after the update. Additionally, in order to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks, the system will perform a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimization, and security scanning. so, the system will occupy more CPU, memory, and other resources, which may cause slight hanging and faster power consumption.

In terms of new features with the Relme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 update, there are wholesome new features, updates, and optimization across system, launcher, and first part applications. Here are a few new features that are worth mentioning:

Realme UI 2.0 features

You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles - enhanced, medium, and gentle

Optimized Auto-brightness

System cloner allows you to create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems

Optimized permission manager

New icon customization

Customizable accent colors

Always on Display with customization

Floating windows and Mini windows

32% system speed improvements

17% faster frame rate stability

